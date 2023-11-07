Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,289,000 after buying an additional 1,404,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.