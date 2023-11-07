Critical Survey: Nexien BioPharma (NXEN) and Its Competitors

Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Free Report) is one of 901 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nexien BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A -$360,000.00 -3.97 Nexien BioPharma Competitors $2.56 billion $221.67 million -4.92

Nexien BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexien BioPharma. Nexien BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -512.62% Nexien BioPharma Competitors -2,214.38% -278.98% -32.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexien BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexien BioPharma Competitors 4594 15378 37351 726 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.29%. Given Nexien BioPharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexien BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. Nexien BioPharma, Inc. is based in Glendale, Colorado.

