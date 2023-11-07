CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CSG Systems International in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

