Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $114.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

