CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.52 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.60. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

