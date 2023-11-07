Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

