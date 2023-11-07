Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 250.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FCTR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.