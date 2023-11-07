Cwm LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

