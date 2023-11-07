Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

