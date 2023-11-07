Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

