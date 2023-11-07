Cwm LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $91,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

