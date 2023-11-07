Cwm LLC Sells 487 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.49 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.