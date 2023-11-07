Cwm LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $255,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

