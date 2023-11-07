Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
SLF opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
