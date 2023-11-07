CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $220.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.41.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

