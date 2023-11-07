CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.41.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

