Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $418.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.