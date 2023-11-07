Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Stock Down 0.8 %

BCE stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.