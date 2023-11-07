Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.
BCE Stock Down 0.8 %
BCE stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
