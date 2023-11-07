Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.74.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.44 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

