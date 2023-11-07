DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

