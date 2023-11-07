Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after buying an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,710,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,461,000 after buying an additional 80,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DCI opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.