Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Stock Down 1.2 %

DOV stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

