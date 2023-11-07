Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.