Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

