DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Guggenheim

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.