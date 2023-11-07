DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.