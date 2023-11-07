Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $10.30

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.9 %

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

