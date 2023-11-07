Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

