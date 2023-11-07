ECARX (ECX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ECARX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECARX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. ECARX has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

In other ECARX news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 47,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $156,893.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

