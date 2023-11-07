Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

EC opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

