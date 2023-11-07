Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,704 shares of company stock worth $4,659,388 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

