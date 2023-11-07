Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 5,149,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5,953.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 66.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

