EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. EnerSys has set its Q2 guidance at $1.77-1.87 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.