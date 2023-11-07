Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

