Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Guggenheim

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.17.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

