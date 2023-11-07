Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 252,030 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $53,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,988,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,213,000 after buying an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 203,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

