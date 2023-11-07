Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,145,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $42,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

PHM stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

