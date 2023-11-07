Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

