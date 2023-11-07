Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,574,410. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

