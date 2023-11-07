Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $41.33 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 762,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $41,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.