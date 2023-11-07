Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.99 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 613,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

