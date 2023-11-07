Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.87 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,370,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $43,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $5,926.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,956.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,005.41. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,050.71 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,403 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.