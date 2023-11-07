Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.69 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $46,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.92) to GBX 2,200 ($27.16) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

