Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.41 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $47,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBAC opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.