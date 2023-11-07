Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.26 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,627,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

