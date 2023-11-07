Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.