Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.