Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,518 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,237,000 after buying an additional 870,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

