Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,090 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $40,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

MDYG stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

