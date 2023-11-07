Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,201 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $45,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 336,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

