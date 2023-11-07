Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 432,902 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.